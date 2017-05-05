Demolition of iconic 'eyesore' in Newbury gets into swing

THE end of an era on Newbury's skyline is drawing closer.

The demolition of Newbury's iconic Sterling Cables tower got into full swing this week as the site is prepared for housing.

Developer Amirantes will build 167 flats in place of the 250ft tower.

The new homes will be spread across eight blocks, varying in height between three and eight storeys.

A new road, which will be constructed as part of the Sterling Industrial Estate redevelopment, will link Hector’s Way and Kings Road.

Improvements will also be made to the Boundary Road bridge so that it can accommodate two-way traffic, with pedestrian footpaths installed.

When the plans were approved in 2015 Bucklebury ward member Graham Pask (Con) said: “This site has been an eyesore for 30 years or more. It’s probably the worst site we have got. The need to do something with it is inevitable.”