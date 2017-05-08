Shirtless man brandished kitchen knives in Thatcham street

POLICE officers had to disarm a raging, shirtless man who was brandishing a kitchen knife in each fist.

The drama happened in Porlock Close, Thatcham, and in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 20, was 35-year-old Trevor Colin Andrew, who lives there.

Sarah McKay, prosecuting, said police had earlier apprehended another shirtless man in the street following complaints from the public of a disturbance around 8pm.

That turned out to be 30-year-old Patrick Bremner from St Michaels Road, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, who appeared drunk and complained of having been assaulted by Mr Andrew.

Officers first had to chase him through several nearby gardens before they could calm him down, the court heard.

Ms McKay said: “Officers then called for back-up.

“At that point Mr Andrew, who was also topless, came out of a house in Porlock Close, with his fists clenched and his arms extended.”

To their horror, police realised Mr Andrew was brandishing a large kitchen knife in each fist, magistrates heard.

Officers managed to disarm him and dispose of the weapons and Ms McKay said: “All this took place outside, and in a public place.

“There were a number of officers and residents in the street by now.

“Whatever prompted this behaviour, there was no threat to the defendant at the time he came out of his house brandishing two kitchen knives and threatening to cut Mr Bremner.”

Mr Andrew admitted possessing two bladed articles in a public place and using threatening words or behaviour, both on March 31.

He also has a previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly, the court heard.

The legal adviser to the bench, court clerk Emma Goodwin, told magistrates: “On one view, this is a crown court sentencing case, as we have a weapon being used in a threatening manner.

“You will be concerned that he had knives in his hands and I suggest that, at least, you will be looking for ‘all options’ reports.”

The bench concurred and ordered pre-sentence reports on an ‘all options' basis, including imprisonment.

However, they stressed they retained the option of sending Mr Andrew to Reading Crown Court for sentencing by a judge who has greater powers of punishment and imprisonment than the six months’ maximum afforded to magistrates.

Mr Andrew was meanwhile bailed.