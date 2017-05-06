go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

Week 442

£1,000

MRS G VALE, WANTAGE

£250

MRS S HOGG, MARLOW

£25

MS ANNE CONWAY, DUNSTABLE

MRS S TAYLOR, NEWBURY

MR N HEATH, WORCESTER

MRS CHRISTINE KELLY, AYLESBURY

MR LOUIS SMITH, READING

MRS JOSEPHINE RUFFLE, BRACKNELL

MR R DENNEHY, READING

MRS LYNDA JOHNSON, FARINGDON

MRS B CROSSMAN, MILTON KEYNES

MRS MAY CRAPPER, WITNEY

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk

