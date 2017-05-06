Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
Week 442
£1,000
MRS G VALE, WANTAGE
£250
MRS S HOGG, MARLOW
£25
MS ANNE CONWAY, DUNSTABLE
MRS S TAYLOR, NEWBURY
MR N HEATH, WORCESTER
MRS CHRISTINE KELLY, AYLESBURY
MR LOUIS SMITH, READING
MRS JOSEPHINE RUFFLE, BRACKNELL
MR R DENNEHY, READING
MRS LYNDA JOHNSON, FARINGDON
MRS B CROSSMAN, MILTON KEYNES
MRS MAY CRAPPER, WITNEY
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
