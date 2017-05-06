Fresh bid for pub live/work units

A DEVELOPER is hoping that affordable housing and electric vehicles will finally see plans for building behind a pub approved.

Newbury-based Ressance is taking a third stab at building live/work units behind the Traveller’s Friend in Crookham Common Road.

Ressance has applied to build five units, including one at reduced rent, and the plans also include provision for an electric vehicle car-sharing scheme and car charging points.

The developer said that the units would “help to sustain the viability of the local rural economy” as they would help develop the pub and enable it to thrive economically, along with reducing vehicle trips and powering the homes with renewable energy.

“Occupiers will save both time and money, leading to a more sustainable way of life,” Ressance said.

It added that it was in early discussions with Co-Wheels Car Club, a car-share scheme introduced in Newbury town centre last year, and wants to include at least one electric car available for private use.

The application marks Ressance’s third attempt to build on the site.

Last year, Ressance lost an appeal to build four live/work units after the Planning Inspectorate ruled that the economic need for live/work units on the site had not been demonstrated.

An inspector also said that the site was not sustainable, owing to its rural location and limited public transport.

The appeal was launched after West Berkshire Council said that the scheme would “ride a coach and horses” through its housing policy if it were approved.

Nearby residents signed a petition in support of the scheme and council ward members also backed the proposals.

To view the latest scheme enter 17/00472/FULMAJ into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.