Election is a way to promote ending austerity

DAVID Yates of the Apoliticals said that the election provided an opportunity to promote ending austerity.

“I see this election as an opportunity to continue my fight against the banks’ control of our money supply,” said Mr Yates.

The Newbury builder added that monetary reform would end austerity for ever. Monetary reform can range from the issuance of interest-free credit by a central bank to returning to the gold standard.

He said: “While I am under no illusion that I am likely to win this election or even get my deposit back, every vote for me helps raise awareness of this most important issue through which we can sustainably afford a kindly, progressive society.

“This election is about national and international matters.

“The most important issue is monetary reform which will deliver benefits at local level as well.

“But I’ll be addressing specific local issues in depth at the council elections in two years’ time.”

Mr Yates will be producing a video on monetary reform, which can be viewed on www.apolitical.org.uk