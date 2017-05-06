New online service for victims of crime launched in Thames Valley

A NEW website providing information and support to victims of crime in the Thames Valley has been launched.

Police and crime commissioner (PCC) Anthony Stansfeld launched the new online tool as part of his new Victims First brand.

The website features advice on what to do and how to get help if you’ve been a victim of crime, including information on what you should expect from the police and other criminal justice agencies if you report the crime.

According to Mr Stansfeld, the focal point of the website is a directory which allows victims to find relevant support to help them cope and recover from the impact of the crime.

He said: “The launch of Victims First and the website is a key milestone in my work in this area and will allow victims to easily find information and support in one place.

“I believe it will be a valuable resource, not just for victims, but also for people and organisations that come into contact with victims of crime who can now use the website to find and refer people to an appropriate service.”

Members of the public will be able to use the website to refer themselves directly to the PCC’s own support services using the online form, or find information and contact details for other organisations, regardless of whether the crime has been reported to police or not.

The website also has information and advice to help people recognise hidden crimes, such as modern slavery, domestic abuse, including coercive control, and hate crime.

Visit www.victims-first.org.uk for more information.