Videos make sure young voices are heard

A PROJECT aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a voice in the community has been recognised at a recent event in Newbury.

Young people, parents and representatives from West Berkshire Council met in the Great Hall at Shaw House to celebrate the achievements of the Making Your Voice Heard project, launched in September last year.

The project has so far established a Young People’s Forum, which now meets on a monthly basis – with members aged between 16 and 25 creating a website and YouTube videos to support young people with disabilities and special educational needs.

The evening at Shaw House gave an opportunity for parents to hear first-hand how the project has helped to develop the confidence and team-working skills of those involved.

Chairman of West Berkshire Council, Quentin Webb, attended to view their video diary and to hand out certificates.

Lesley Reilly, of the special educational needs and disability information advice and support service (SENDIASS), who led the project, said the event was a great success with more than 50 people in attendance.

“Everyone who took part in the Making Your Voice Heard project and attended the celebration event had really positive experiences – parents and carers looked on proudly and, of course, there were smiles all round particularly from participants,” she said.

For more information, contact Lesley Reilly on 07471 902747 lesleyreilly@roseroad.org.uk or visit the West Berks SENDIASS website: www.westberkssendiass.info/en/YP:Young_People