Sunday May 7

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

01635 886637

New chapter for Thatcham's Old Bluecoat School

Love that Jazz 4pm The Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham. Tea and cake from 3.30pm Tickets from Lily's Ladies Fashion, Kingsland Centre, Thatcham or on the door For more info phone 01635 292770

Blewbury Brass Band 3pm-5pm Bandstand, Victoria Park, Newbury.

Newbury Rotary Annual Charity Sponsored Walk 11am Snelsmore Common Country Park. Details and sponsorship forms are on the Newbury Rotary website or by telephoning 01635 42027. Interested walkers & groups can turn up on the day but it is helpful if you could let us know beforehand.

