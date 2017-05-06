What's on today (Saturday)

Today there will be the first Indoor Market Event at the Kennet Centre in Newbury hosted by Eat Drink Great Events.

Showcasing West Berkshire businesses the market will feature more than stalls sellin clothes, jewellery, crafts and much more.

The Newbury Spring Festival is currently running until May 20 offering various events and venues across the town. For more information contact the Box office on 0845 5218218.

The Eight Bells for Mental Health art exhibition will run form 2pm to 4pm at the Friends Meeting House in Highfield Avenue Newbury. Visitors are welcome to come and see artwork by the members and enjoy refreshments

There will be a Car Show from 11am to 4pm in Newbury Town Centre organised by Newbury BID.

A First World War poetry reading will be held from 11am to 4pm at Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere (usual entry to the chapel applies).

Newbury District Ornithological Club and BBOWT will be hosting a morning walk. The group will meet at 8.30am in the Crookham Common car park at the eastern edge of the common to look for spring migrants including nightingale and warblers. Grid ref 174/SU523645. All are welcome, and should book through BBOWT in advance. More info from 01488 682301.

Long Nose Puppets present:Pat a Cake Baby at 11am in New Greenham Arts, Greenham Business Park (suitable for ages 2-7) Box office 0845 5218218.

The Boutique Room (ladies clothing and jewellery) will take place at 10am to 4pm in Pangbourne Village Hall (small hall) where customers can try on the clothes and jewellery in a relaxed, friendly environment.

The Methodist Youth Choir supported by folk duo Travelling Light will hold a concert at 7.30pm at Newbury Methodist Church, Northbrook Street. The event Free (retiring collection).

Drawing to painting: workshops with Artist Nick Schlee 2pm Arlington Arts Centre Box office 01635 244246

Framemakers, Newbury, will be hosting an exhibition of new artwork on May 6.

Artists Richard Briggs and Robert Bashfor will be in the gallery to launch their new collections at 59 Northbrook Street.

The exhibition is open from 9am until 5pm.

More details from www.framemakersgalleries.co.uk