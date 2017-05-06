go

Burys Bank Road closure today (Saturday)

Section of road closed to allow emergency drainage works

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

road ahead closed

A SECTION of Burys Bank Road will be closed today to allow for emergency drainage works.

The road will be closed from the junction with New Road to Crookham Hill.

Motorists can still gain access to Bowdown Woods and the Greenham Control Tower car park.

A diversion is in place to the south via the A339 and Thrornford Road. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

According to West Berkshire Council the closure is expected to be in place until 7pm.

