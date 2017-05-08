go

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Gym and hotel also possibilities when Newbury shopping centre is redeveloped

A BOWLING alley or trampoline park could be built in the Kennet Centre when it is redeveloped.

Roger Gorham, who is overlooking the scheme, revealed that they were two possibilities.

A gym and/or hotel are also being considered as part of the redevelopment.

An audience made up of business owners, local residents and councillors heard the plans discussed at a Newbury Vision 2026 meeting held at the Corn Exchange last Thursday.

Newbury Vision 2026 outlines West Berkshire Council’s aims and objectives for the town over the next two decades and includes details of major developments and proposed improvements to roads.

Other key issues discussed included the lack of affordable homes, an increase in the number of homeless people in Newbury and the loss of commercial space to residential units.

For a full report of the meeting, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday.

