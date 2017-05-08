Newbury College to hold recruitment event to promote care jobs

NEWBURY College will hold a recruitment event this Thursday (May 11) to promote the positive side of working in adult health and social care.

The college says the reputation of the adult health and social care sector has suffered since the well-documented failures at Mid Staffordshire Hospital and the Winterbourne View scandal.

The negative connotations have reportedly not helped the sector in terms of attracting staff and the college adds that it is currently suffering from a severe crisis in recruitment.

Along with the sector council, Skills for Care, Newbury College is trying to highlight the positive side of working in adult health and social care in the Newbury area by holding the event at its campus on Monks Lane.

It will take place from 2pm to 5pm.

“Visitors, who are perhaps thinking about a change in career or joining the sector for the first time, can speak with local employers and discuss the opportunities for progression with qualified Newbury College staff,” said course leader Karen Dodd.

“We will be joined by organisations such as Bluebird Care, Brighter Kind, Choice Care Group, Elysium Healthcare (Thornford Park), MiHomecare, Newbury Weekly News, Skills for Care and Support Partners Ltd, all of whom will be showcasing their workplace and demonstrating what they can offer in terms of a rewarding and fulfilling career.

"The event will also help our own students by presenting work placement opportunities. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

It is free to attend and visitors can pre-register for the event on the Newbury College website, or call 01635 845000 for more information.