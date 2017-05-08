go

Newbury College to hold recruitment event to promote care jobs

College is inviting people to come along and learn more about the care sector

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Hospital

NEWBURY College will hold a recruitment event this Thursday (May 11) to promote the positive side of working in adult health and social care.

The college says the reputation of the adult health and social care sector has suffered since the well-documented failures at Mid Staffordshire Hospital and the Winterbourne View scandal.

The negative connotations have reportedly not helped the sector in terms of attracting staff and the college adds that it is currently suffering from a severe crisis in recruitment.

Along with the sector council, Skills for Care, Newbury College is trying to highlight the positive side of working in adult health and social care in the Newbury area by holding the event at its campus on Monks Lane.

It will take place from 2pm to 5pm.

“Visitors, who are perhaps thinking about a change in career or joining the sector for the first time, can speak with local employers and discuss the opportunities for progression with qualified Newbury College staff,” said course leader Karen Dodd.

“We will be joined by organisations such as Bluebird Care, Brighter Kind, Choice Care Group, Elysium Healthcare (Thornford Park), MiHomecare, Newbury Weekly News, Skills for Care and Support Partners Ltd, all of whom will be showcasing their workplace and demonstrating what they can offer in terms of a rewarding and fulfilling career.

"The event will also help our own students by presenting work placement opportunities. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

It is free to attend and visitors can pre-register for the event on the Newbury College website, or call 01635 845000 for more information.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 set for more closures later this month

Demolition of iconic 'eyesore' in Newbury gets into swing

Demolition of iconic 'eyesore' in Newbury gets into swing

Firefighters called to burning homeless tents in Newbury

Firefighters called to burning homeless tents in Newbury

ELECTION RESULTS: Conservatives hold Hampshire County Council

ELECTION RESULTS: Conservatives hold Hampshire County Council

Home

Newbury College to hold recruitment event to promote care jobs
Home

Newbury College to hold recruitment event to promote care jobs

College is inviting people to come along and learn more about the care sector

 
Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre
News

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Gym and hotel also possibilities when Newbury shopping centre is redeveloped

 
News

How much have you moved today?

1comment

 
News

Traffic update: M4 roadworks

 
Thatcham

Biker taken to hospital following crash in Thatcham

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33