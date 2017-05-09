Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
RICHARD Benyon was unanimously selected as the Conservative Party candidate for Newbury last week.
Mr Benyon, who has held the seat since 2005, said: “This election is more than just Brexit, but it’s inevitably going to be a major part of the election.
“It’s a simple question for people to ask themselves. Would they prefer to have Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn negotiating the best possible terms for Britian’s exit from the European Union?
“But there are many other issues that matter to people and this election will be decided by other factors.”
Mr Benyon hoped that people would remember his work during his 12-year innings as Newbury MP.
“I hope they realise I have got the energy and determination to work for this area and for my priorities for the future; for improving mental health and an end to rough sleeping and homelessness, two projects I have been working on for a long time and are really coming into their own.”
He added that he hoped people shared his view that Mrs May would provide strong and stable leadership in an uncertain world and his “horror of the thought of a Jeremy Corbyn-led government”.
Chunky
09/05/2017 - 13:01
using the Tory Party mantra of "strong and stable" Is everything he is going to utter been subjected to prior approval by CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters)
EugeneStryker
09/05/2017 - 12:12
So Benyon is working on improving mental health at the same time the Department for Work and Pensions has told its disability benefits assessors to discriminate against people with mental health conditions compared to those with physical problems. The Conservatives approach to homelessness is, amongst other nastiness, is cutting housing benefit for 18 - 21 which every charity involved in tackling homelessness says will be disastrous for the most vulnerable. Multi-millionaire Benyon rakes in £120,000 in housing benefit payments from West Berkshire Council a year, supports cuts to services aimed at the people he claims to be fighting for. Benyon must almost choke dining on his Englefield Estate reared venison laughing that people buy his rubbish.
