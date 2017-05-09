go
Wed, 10 May 2017
Reporter:
NWN Reporter
Contact:
Mobile
9.30am: ONE lane is shut in both directions on the A34 in Oxfordshire, between the B4027 and B430, after a collision involving two HGVs.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre
Shirtless man brandished kitchen knives in Thatcham street
Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears
Picture special: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Pangbourne College
standard
Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
Lib Dems see 'opportunity to change direction of the country'
Demolition of iconic 'eyesore' in Newbury gets into swing
“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”
Videos
West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017
A339 link road finally complete
Duncan Goodhew opens new swimming pool
Video Gallery
Newbury Pancake Race 2017
Snow falling in Newbury
Newbury Thousand Voices
Thatcham Christmas lights switch on
Home
Traffic alert: A34 lane closures in Oxfordshire
The royals will present new military colours to the college as they join in its centenary celebrations today
All aboard! Crafty Craft race pulls in the crowds
Playpark is given a £94, 000 makeover
13comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News