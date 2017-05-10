Paula puts pupils through their paces

PUPILS at Cheam School put marathon champion Paula Radcliffe’s running skills to the test when she visited them.

Radcliffe spoke to the children about her marathon training and then ran with every pre-prep and prep class before taking part in a 3.5km-race with a group of 50 Year 7 and 8 pupils reecently.

School registrar Amanda Arkwright said: “She was marvellous with them. Everyone had a wonderful day.”

Radcliffe also spoke with the Year 7 and 8 athletics team who have recently become National Cross Country Champions.

They are coached by Huw Powell, as well as Team Kennet and their head coach Nick Bull.

Mrs Arkwright said: “The cross country training happens in the winter when it is raining and cold, so it was quite inspirational to hear someone talk about their winter training.”

Radcliffe is the women’s marathon world record holder with her time of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

She is also a three-time winner of the London Marathon, three-time New York Marathon champion and former world champion in the World Cross Country and World Half Marathon Championships.

Last term, Olympic rowers Francis Horton and Constantine Louloudis visited the school and showed the pupils their silver and gold medals.