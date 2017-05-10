go

Youth worker 'advised client to smoke cannabis'

Teen was told that taking drug would 'keep him calm'

Court

A MENTAL health services youth worker advised a troubled teenager that smoking cannabis would be good for him, a court heard.

The astonishing claim was made by a solicitor defending the youth, who is now aged 19, on drugs charges.

Cameron O’Sullivan, of Fishers Lane, Cold Ash, was caught with cannabis and the mind-bending drug ketamine.

But his solicitor insisted that his client was only following the advice of his local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) key worker in smoking the Class B controlled drug, cannabis.

Sarah McKay, prosecuting, told Reading magistrates on Thursday, April 20, how police raided a garage following a tip-off from a member of the public and caught Mr O’Sullivan red-handed.

She added: “Voices could be heard coming from the garage, plus a strong smell of cannabis. Three males were inside and there was drug paraphernalia on the table; a ‘deal’ bag of white powder was found in the defendant’s coat.”

Ms McKay went on: “Fourteen individual deal bags of cannabis were found in the defendant’s underwear. Officers checked the police car in which he had been transported to Newbury police station and found two more deal bags of cannabis.”

Mr O’Sullivan’s home – then in Station Road, Thatcham – was searched and more cannabis was found, the court heard.

Mr O’Sullivan admitted possessing an ounce of cannabis plus a quantity of the Class B controlled drug, ketamine, both on March 30.

He also has previous convictions.

Simon Hammudi, defending, said his client suffered from Asperger Syndrome and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

He added: “He said his key worker for West Berkshire CAMHS had told him to smoke cannabis to keep him calm.

“I advised him that it was illegal, but he said he had papers to prove that he had been told to smoke cannabis by his key worker.”

This had been when Mr O’Sullivan was still under the age of 18, the court heard.

Mr O’Sullivan has since found work as a landscape gardener, magistrates were told.

He was made subject to an 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim surcharge of £20.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • sayitasitis

    10/05/2017 - 08:08

    Smoking cannabis isn't the same as dealing and being in possession of ketamin - great solicitor!!

    Reply

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

Shirtless man brandished kitchen knives in Thatcham street

Court

Picture special: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Pangbourne College

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Pangbourne College

News

Paula puts pupils through their paces
News

Paula puts pupils through their paces

Paula Radcliffe visits Cheam School

 
Funding for affordable homes project in doubt
News

Funding for affordable homes project in doubt

Setback for bid to convert alms houses as town councillors refuse to approve grant

1comment

 
News

Youth worker 'advised client to smoke cannabis'

1comment

 
News

Society boost for Mary Hare

 
Thatcham

Thatcham housing appeals date announced

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33