Society boost for Mary Hare

THE Newbury & District Agricultural Society has announced the Mary Hare Foundation as the President’s Charity of the Year.

The Foundation raises funds to support the Mary Hare School for Deaf Children from all over the UK.

School principal Peter Gale said: “I am really delighted that the society president has chosen Mary Hare as its nominated charity in 2017.

“Our pupils have always enjoyed attending, especially those pupils from our vocational courses programme, who enter animals in the show.

“I would like to thank the president and all the organisers for their support in this way.”

Society president Kirsten Loyd said: “The staff at Mary Hare School do a wonderful job in safeguarding the future of deaf children.”

Mary Hare School moved to its current site in Snelsmore Common in 1946, following the death of Miss Mary Hare, who set up the school to educate deaf children through written and spoken English.

Since this time the school has educated hundreds of deaf children, aged from five to 18.

It is the only special school in the country to offer deaf children access to GCSEs and A-levels, supported by specialist teachers of the deaf and a range of other specialist support.

The school receives funds from many local authorities for the children who attend.

However, this fee only covers the cost of teaching and caring for the children while at school.

All other developments depend on donations and fundraising.

For more information about the Mary Hare Foundation and Mary Hare School, visit www.maryhare.org.uk