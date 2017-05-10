Gallery: New pictures added of the Queen's visit to Pangbourne College

THE Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's visit to Pangbourne College this week, offered a rare opportunity for a former pupil to reminisce with an old Royal Navy pal.

Among the watching guests, as the royal couple helped celebrate the college's centenary, was the oldest surviving Pangbournian, Keith Evans. The 97-year-old served with the Duke of Edinburgh during the Second World War, when the pair were both Lieutenants at a shore station, HMS Royal Arthur, in Warwick.

“I like him,” said Mr Evans, who now lives in Hazelmere with his wife Heather.

“He was 18 months my junior. He was the Lieutenant Mountbatten because they’d got rid of all that Greek nonsense.

“He was a bit randy. Obviously the history of the man is extraordinary.”

The veteran had the chance to reminisce with the Duke and showed him letters sent between the two men after Prince Philip’s engagement.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who was appearing in public for the first time since announcing his retirement from royal duties later this year, met staff, students and parents during the visit on Tuesday (May 9) and attended a special service in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, which was opened by the Queen in 2000.

