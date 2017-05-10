go

Newbury goes Green - based on party leader searches

Party candidate says he's not surprised

NEWBURY would be a Green constituency based on internet searches of political party leaders.

Information from Google Trends revealed that Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas was the most searched for leader in the six months to April 17th.   

Green Party candidate for Newbury, Paul Field, said: "It doesn't surprise me in the slightest. Caroline Lucas is the best MP in the country. It's a shame it took well over one million votes to get one MP elected.  

"She's an outstanding politician and party leader. I think people should go with the information they have been given and make sure Newbury goes Green in 17." 

When asked if people in the constituency were searching for Mrs Lucas because they didn't know who she was, Mr Field said that Mrs Lucas' strong principles was the reason.

"In my view if people need to tell you how strong they are, usually they're not. For Theresa May to say the repetitive crow of 'strong and stable' shows the lack of strength she has at the moment."  

The data was based on search results from 1,876 cities and then aligned with constituencies.  

It is not clear as to what context people were searching party leaders for.   

