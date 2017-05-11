go

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays as a stretch of the M4 through West Berkshire will be closed for the weekend.

The busy motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 12 (Theale) and junction 13 (Chieveley) as part of a Highways England scheme to maintain two bridges.

The closure will come into force from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday, and is to allow new beams to be lifted into position on two bridges that carry the M4 over Dark Lane and Ashampstead Road.

Highways England said that clearly-signed diversions will be in place to take traffic along the A4 to rejoin the motorway at Chieveley or Theale.

It is also advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance, and to leave extra time or take an alternative route as delays are expected.

A spokesman said: “Replacing parts of the bridge that span both carriageways is a large and complex task, so it is essential the M4 is closed to ensure maximum safety for road users and our road workers.

“Highways England has worked closely with the local councils, the police and other stakeholders to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum during the work.”

Dark Lane and Ashampstead Road are due to be reopened on Tuesday, June 6, weather permitting.

This the second time this stretch of the M4 has been closed this year.

The motorway was expected to have closed from March 31 to April 3, however, Highways England finished the work ahead of schedule and the road reopened at 3am on April 2. 

Some motorists reported taking two hours to travel from Theale to Newbury, while others said they avoided local roads altogether. 

