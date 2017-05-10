go

Newbury man charged with GBH

Victim remains in hospital after suffering serious head injuries

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

police

A Newbury man has been charged with GBH with intent following an incident in Wantage.

John Peter Heenan, aged 31 of Rowan Drive, was charged on Saturday, May 6.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court on the same day.

It is in connection with an incident at a property in Orchard Way, Wantage on Friday morning (May 5), where a 50-year-old man sustained serious head injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

Mr Heenan has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 9.

