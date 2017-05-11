Shortlist of 15 for our £20,000 150th anniversary giveaway

TO celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Newbury Weekly News we are giving away £10,000 this year for local good causes – with every pound match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust.

We have now picked a shortlist of 15 charities registered with The Good Exchange (www.thegoodexchange.com) and we will reveal who they are in next week’s paper.

We will then ask our readers to select the charities they think most deserve the money by filling in a voting form printed in the paper over the coming 10 weeks.”

With the matched funding from Greenham Common Trust, the good cause with the most votes will get £10,000, the organisation in second place will receive £6,000 and the one in the third place will be given £4,000.

Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill said: “Congratulations to the 15 charities that have made it on to our shortlist and we hope our readers really get behind them by voting for their favourites.”

The Good Exchange is a new fundraising platform which brings together organisations and institutions offering grants to those local charitable projects seeking funding, through auto-matching criteria.

As a fundraising platform, The Good Exchange is unique as it brings together public donations, fundraising activities and institutional grants.