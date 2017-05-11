E-fit released after man indecently exposes himself in Baughurst

POLICE officers trying to find a man who indecently exposed himself in Baughurst have released an e-fit image.

Hampshire Police are investigating the incident following a report from a 47-year-old woman, who spotted the man as she walked her dog along Inhurst Lane, at 3.30pm on May 5.



The man, who was indecently exposing himself, was sat on the side of the road.



Officers attended the scene a short time later but he had already left.



The man is described as being aged around 25, of a very slim build and about 5ft 9ins tall.



Police have now issued this e-fit image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.



Do you recognise anyone from this image?



Police say that although the incident took place in a rural location, it is very popular with dog walkers, so are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something.



Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 44170167834.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.