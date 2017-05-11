go

E-fit released after man indecently exposes himself in Baughurst

Police issue picture of person they want to speak to in connection with incident

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

E-fit released after man indecently exposes himself in Baughurst

POLICE officers trying to find a man who indecently exposed himself in Baughurst have released an e-fit image.

Hampshire Police are investigating the incident following a report from a 47-year-old woman, who spotted the man as she walked her dog along Inhurst Lane, at 3.30pm on May 5.

The man, who was indecently exposing himself, was sat on the side of the road.

Officers attended the scene a short time later but he had already left.

The man is described as being aged around 25, of a very slim build and about 5ft 9ins tall.

Police have now issued this e-fit image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Do you recognise anyone from this image?

Police say that although the incident took place in a rural location, it is very popular with dog walkers, so are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 44170167834.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Newbury man charged with GBH

Newbury man charged with GBH

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

Senior Bayer boss leapt to his death, inquest hears

News

Appeal after vehicles targeted in Aldermaston
News

Appeal after vehicles targeted in Aldermaston

Police ask for help after bricks thrown at cars on the A340

 
E-fit released after man indecently exposes himself in Baughurst
News

E-fit released after man indecently exposes himself in Baughurst

Police issue picture of person they want to speak to in connection with incident

 
News

Shortlist of 15 for our £20,000 150th anniversary giveaway

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
News

National honour for holiday hero

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33