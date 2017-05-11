go

Appeal after vehicles targeted in Aldermaston

Police ask for help after bricks thrown at cars on the A340

John Herring

John Herring

POLICE are asking for help to tackle a spate of incidents in Aldermaston. 

The force said that stones, eggs and bricks had been thrown at vehicles on the A340 between Youngs Industrial Estate and Calleva Park.

Vehicles were damaged by the missiles leading to windows being smashed in some cases. No motorists were injured.  

The acts of criminal damage have occurred on five different occasions since March 15. 

The incidents were reported to have taken place at around 2.45pm on March 15; 7.45pm on April 26; 4pm on April 27; 10pm on April 28; and 2.45pm on April 30.

Police believe that youths aged between 12 and 17 were seen in the location at the time.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, or anyone who was travelling along the road on the above dates who may have dash-cam footage of the offences taking place.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Sarah Preston on 101, quoting incident reference 43170124210.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Appeal after vehicles targeted in Aldermaston
Police ask for help after bricks thrown at cars on the A340

 
