Join in Newbury Carnival parade

More than half the parade slots are filled already

THE parade for the Newbury Carnival is half-full already, with still two months until the big day on July 16.   

More than 30 entries from local clubs, groups, charities, businesses and schools have already booked for Newbury Carnival Parade which leaves Pound Street at 2pm.

Project Manager Ruth Walker said, “We are well over half way there already which is fabulous, but we are keen to welcome even more local groups to join us.

We would particularly welcome anything musical for the parade, such as marching bands or a walking choir, as music is always a special feature of Newbury Carnival, as is anything that is fun or completely different of course!”

Recent entries for this year’s parade include PALS (Partners for Active Leisure Scheme), Whitelands Park Primary School, a 1967 Dennis RS Fire Appliance with water tender, Newbury and District Agricultural Society and a clown called Rainbow.

The theme for this year’s carnival is ‘Myth and Legend’ and Ms Walker said: “We had lots of fun deciding on the parade theme from the brilliant ideas given to us. We hope that everyone will feel inspired to enter with all sorts of great ideas around the theme of ‘Myths and Legends’, which in addition to the traditional meaning, may include someone or something that can be described as a legend too.”

The Carnival Fete which runs from 12-6pm will include: rides and activities for all ages, a wide range of food and refreshment stalls, trade stands, local groups, charities and arts and crafts. Admission is free but if you would like to donate please go to https://thegoodexchange.com/project/11633/newbury-carnival/newbury-carnival-2017%E2%80%94-a-fabulous-day-for-all-the-community  

For more information and to book a spot in the parade please visit www.newburycarnival.info

