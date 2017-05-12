go

20p charge to use Newbury public loos coming into force

Town council will install paddle gates later this month

THOSE looking to spend a penny in Newbury will have to pay 20p for the privilege with work to install turnstiles at the Wharf public toilets set to get underway later this month.

Newbury Town Council will be installing the paddle gates between May 22 and 23.

The toilets will remain open during this time.

Once the paddle gates have been installed, there will be a 20p charge to use the facility – 5p, 10p, 20p and 50p pieces will be accepted, but no change will be given.

Newbury Town Council has confirmed that the 20p charge will go towards the maintenance and cleaning of the toilets.

The cost of the turnstiles is thought to be in the region of £10,000 (to be covered by West Berkshire Council) and is expected to bring in around £5,520 each year.

The town council took over the running of the toilets from West Berkshire Council last year as the district council struggled to slash millions of pounds from its budget owing to the unprecedented government cuts in 2016.

