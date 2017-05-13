Top award for Woolhampton's Rowbarge

go

WOOLHAMPTON’S Rowbarge has gone from strength to strength to be named Pub of the Year by the West Berkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The riverside pub won the district accolade for its selection of six real ales, bistro-style food and amount of outside seating overlooking the River Kennet.

Of the six real ales available, the pub serves one regular and five changing guest beers, often including one from Vale
Brewery and West Berkshire Brewery.

The pub’s assistant manager, Tom Girling, said: “It is an honour to receive this distinguished award of West Berkshire CAMRA Pub of the Year.

“It really does show that all the hard work that the team put in here is worth it.

“We hope to be an example of how successful a team can be if you all pull in the same direction”

“Finally getting the recognition we all deserve is massively rewarding and will spur each member of the team on to emulate the success for 2018. 

“A massive thank you to all at CAMRA for your continued support of our regular Meet The Brewer evenings, and also for electing us for this award. It truly is an honour.”

A pub since the 18th century, The Rowbarge is located within a few minutes’ walk of Midgham railway station and the main bus route between Reading and Newbury.

West Berkshire CAMRA chairman Richard Scullion said: “Over the last year The Rowbarge has gone from strength to strength, which is a credit to the entire team. 

“Many people will be aware of their reputation for good food, but you can also be assured of a great selection of quality real ales. 

“The beer festival they held in August 2016, their first attempt at an event of its magnitude, was a huge success and we wish them all the best of luck with their festival this August.”

