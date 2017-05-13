Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
SATURDAY
Design Create and Frame for Kids with Bonni Southey, 10am-1pm. City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury. https://cityartsnewbury.co.uk/ category/may-2017/
Croft and Pearce Are Not Themselves, award-winning Radio 4 sketch comedians. 8pm. New Greenham Arts. Box office 0845 5218218
Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) lecture by Dr Luigi Prada: Magical and Divinatory Texts, 2.00 pm, Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ. Visitors welcome – £3.
Hurst Singers Spring Concert, 7.30pm. Silchester Parish Church. Tickets £10 from Ralph Atton (0118) 970 0825, Richard Fletcher (0118) 970 0633 or on the door.
Art and Plants at Rookery Farm Open Studio, 11am -5pm. Woolton Hill, RG20 9XP. Plant sale in aid of The Air Ambulance. Art by Sharon Perris, Katie Penlington, Julia Bowes and Jan Nethercot. Free tea and cake.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News