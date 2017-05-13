go

Design Create and Frame for Kids with Bonni Southey, 10am-1pm. City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury. https://cityartsnewbury.co.uk/ category/may-2017/

Croft and Pearce Are Not Themselves, award-winning Radio 4 sketch comedians. 8pm. New Greenham Arts. Box office 0845 5218218

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) lecture by Dr Luigi Prada: Magical and Divinatory Texts, 2.00 pm, Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ. Visitors welcome – £3.

Hurst Singers Spring Concert, 7.30pm. Silchester Parish Church. Tickets £10 from Ralph Atton (0118) 970 0825, Richard Fletcher (0118) 970 0633 or on the door.

Art and Plants at Rookery Farm Open Studio, 11am -5pm. Woolton Hill, RG20 9XP. Plant sale in aid of The Air Ambulance. Art by Sharon Perris, Katie Penlington, Julia Bowes and Jan Nethercot. Free tea and cake.

