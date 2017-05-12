Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

A WOMAN has died in a collision near Hungerford this morning (Friday).

The female driver, believed to be in her sixties, died at the scene after her Renault Clio collided with a wall on an unnamed road off the B4000 at Woodlands St Mary near Hungerford.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Investigating officer Police Constable Kyle Bateman of Roads Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this collision which took place on an unnamed road off the B4000 between Hungerford and Lambourn.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident and has not yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting 456 12/5.”