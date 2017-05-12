go

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Female driver died at the scene after car collided with wall

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

A WOMAN has died in a collision near Hungerford this morning (Friday).

The female driver, believed to be in her sixties, died at the scene after her Renault Clio collided with a wall on an unnamed road off the B4000 at Woodlands St Mary near Hungerford.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Investigating officer Police Constable Kyle Bateman of Roads Policing said: “We are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this collision which took place on an unnamed road off the B4000 between Hungerford and Lambourn.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident and has not yet contacted police is asked to call 101 quoting 456 12/5.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Bowling alley or trampoline park could be coming to the Kennet Centre

Newbury man charged with GBH

Newbury man charged with GBH

News

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)
News

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Female driver died at the scene after car collided with wall

 
Boss's warning after break-in
Hampshire

Boss's warning after break-in

Thieves target BCMS in Kingsclere Business Park

 
News

Join in Newbury Carnival parade

 
Thatcham

Work on second Thatcham flood scheme to start next week

2comments

 
News

20p charge to use Newbury public loos coming into force

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33