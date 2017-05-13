Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MR G GILLESPIE, ABINGDON
£250
MRS E EVERY, HENLEY-ON-THAMES
£25
MR CJ OUSTON, BUCKINGHAM
MRS BEATRICE ATKINSON, BRACKNELL
MRS HJ WHEATMAN, NEWBURY
THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
MR QUINTON, BRACKNELL
MRS M PRENTICE, BANBURY
MR M BURNELL, CARTERTON
MRS V DICKASON, THATCHAM
MISS A MCSHANE, HIGH WYCOMBE
MRS DB PALMER, GERRARDS CROS
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
