Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MR G GILLESPIE, ABINGDON

£250

MRS E EVERY, HENLEY-ON-THAMES

£25

MR CJ OUSTON, BUCKINGHAM

MRS BEATRICE ATKINSON, BRACKNELL

MRS HJ WHEATMAN, NEWBURY

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

MR QUINTON, BRACKNELL

MRS M PRENTICE, BANBURY

MR M BURNELL, CARTERTON

MRS V DICKASON, THATCHAM

MISS A MCSHANE, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS DB PALMER, GERRARDS CROS

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk