New runners of Thatcham's Family Day Fun Run

THATCHAM’S Family Fun Day Fun Run will be under new orders this year.

Hi-5 Roadrunners will be taking over the running of the event when it returns to the Henwick Worthy sports ground on Sunday, June 25.

Members Chris Clacy and Matt Atkins said that the group was formed just over a year ago to create a running group for people of all abilities.

They want to encourage social running and plan one social event every month.

There have been successes along the way, with Mr Atkins saying that one member had run the London and Bournemouth marathons despite only taking up running 18 months ago.

Another member lost his son and organised a 10km charity run in his memory.

The club meets each Thursday at 7pm at Henwick fields car park, with new members, of all fitness levels, welcome to turn up on the night.

“It’s the friendship groups established from it, most people didn’t know each other a year ago,” Mr Clacy said.

“The future for us is to pick up the formula and drop it into other towns.

“We want to move towards events like this.”

The traditional family day fun run, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, will return on the day and Hi-5 are also looking to add a 100m toddler dash and a 1km dash for adults.

Hi-5 will be taking over from the Thatcham Sports Network and Jane and Binky Wells, of the Spring Charity Fundraisers, who have been involved in the event since the 1980s.

Ways to register for the event and information on the group’s chosen charity will appear in future editions of the NWN and NewburyToday.