New bus station in Newbury will be 'sympathetic to surroundings'

Council says it has been designed with historic location in mind

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

THESE images show what the Wharf will look like when the new bus station is built in Newbury.

As part of the Market Street redevelopment, flats will be built on the existing bus station site.

The current area in the Wharf is for coach parking, but this will be replaced with seven stands for buses to use.

The concept designs, created by Newbury-based architect Sutton Griffin, were shown at the Newbury Vision conference at the Corn Exchange last week.

West Berkshire Council’s project manager, Jon Winstanley, said at the meeting: “This will provide a public transport interchange at the heart of the town, so we think that’s a good thing.

“It is in a key and historic location, so the design needed to be sympathetic to its surroundings and needed to mirror the local architecture, ie the library and museum.”

Mr Winstanley added that the current view “does not provide an overwhelming gateway to this important area of the town”.

The work is scheduled to start in late autumn.

