go

Drummers demonstrate rhythm of Africa

Newbury pupils were treated to special concert

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Drummers demonstrate rhythm of Africa

PUPILS in Newbury had a taste of Africa recently during a visit from the Kakatsitsi: Master Drummers of Ghana.

The African drummers visited youngsters at Winchcombe Primary School, Fir Tree Primary School and Parsons Down Primary School as part of the education programme organised by the Newbury Spring Festival. 

The group, which includes some of Ghana’s finest traditional drummers, dancers and singers, treated pupils to a concert and a talk about where the drummers come from, after which they were taught how to sing some of the chants, before joining in.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Man beaten and has dog stolen in Newbury

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

Woman killed in fatal collision near Hungerford earlier today (Friday)

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

News

New runners of Thatcham's Family Day Fun Run
News

New runners of Thatcham's Family Day Fun Run

Local group to organise event, sponsored by the NWN

 
UKIP voters urged to back the Conservatives in Newbury constituency
News

UKIP voters urged to back the Conservatives in Newbury constituency

Local party says backing Benyon will increase chance of Brexit being implemented

1comment

 
News

Lack of affordable homes 'biggest issue facing West Berkshire'

 
News

Thatcham pensioner admits sex offences

 
News

Drummers demonstrate rhythm of Africa

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33