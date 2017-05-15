Drummers demonstrate rhythm of Africa

PUPILS in Newbury had a taste of Africa recently during a visit from the Kakatsitsi: Master Drummers of Ghana.

The African drummers visited youngsters at Winchcombe Primary School, Fir Tree Primary School and Parsons Down Primary School as part of the education programme organised by the Newbury Spring Festival.

The group, which includes some of Ghana’s finest traditional drummers, dancers and singers, treated pupils to a concert and a talk about where the drummers come from, after which they were taught how to sing some of the chants, before joining in.