X-ray services at Basingstoke hit by cyber attack

SOME x-ray services at Basingstoke’s North Hampshire Hospital are closed today (Monday) following the national cyber attack that hit parts of the NHS last week.

But in the last few minutes a statement on the hospital website confirmed that the radiology services that were affected have now been restored.

However, the walk-in x-ray services for patients referred by their GPs will remain closed throughout Monday.

There was no loss of data or any impact on other services, the hospital confirmed.

The cyber attack had a limited impact on some of the x-ray facilities at the hospital, which were temporarily reduced while the machines were repaired.

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust statement said that emergency services were continuing as normal and any patient with an appointment should attend as expected, unless specifically contacted by the hospital.

It continued: “We would ask patients not to call the hospital to confirm appointments are still going ahead in order to keep our phone lines open for urgent enquiries.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Any patient needing to attend for an x-ray can visit Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Andover War Memorial Hospital or Alton Community Hospital.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading has been running a normal service and said that anyone with appointments should continue to attend as expected.

On Friday afternoon, a number of NHS digital systems throughout the UK, were attacked by ransomware. This prevented access to records and caused chaos throughout the NHS.