Meet three real life life-savers

TWO blood donors from Thatcham and one from Newbury have been honoured for their life-saving efforts with commemorative medals.

With 301 blood donations between them, Mike Harmsworth, Phil Saich and Sheila Weaving have potentially saved more than 900 lives.

The NHS Blood and Transplant awards ceremony at the Coppid Beach Hotel, Bracknell, honoured them and 28 other blood donors from Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Sheila Weaving, 68, from Thatcham, who is retired, has been giving blood for approximately 49 years after being encouraged by her work colleagues.

She said: “Giving blood only takes a little of my time but helps others and can perhaps save their life.”

Mike Harmsworth, 67, retired, from Thatcham, has been giving blood for approximately 48 years after a work colleague suggested he give it a try.

Mr Harmsworth said; “My wife and mother and several other members of my family have all needed blood transfusions after major operations.

“Blood can be used in so many ways to help save someone’s life at no cost or danger to me.”

Phil Saich, 59, a wood yard worker from Newbury has been giving blood for more than 40 years.

He said ; “I started giving blood as I was a keen motorcyclist and wanted to make sure blood was available if I ever needed it.

“Some of my family members have needed blood; we just never know when we or someone we know may need it.”

The senior marketing coordinator at NHS Blood and Transplant, Karen Healy, said; “These loyal donors are very special to us, which is why such an event gives us the opportunity to say a real heartfelt thanks.

“Between them, they have saved hundreds of lives and improved the lives of countless others who have required blood transfusions.

“These donors are an inspiration to us all.”

Each blood donation can potentially save three lives, so if a donor has given blood 100 times they have potentially helped save the lives of 300 people.

Out of the three per cent of the population who give blood, only one per cent reach 100 donations.

