Theale students hear about horrors of Holocaust

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

YEAR 9 students at Theale Green were able to hear a harrowing first-hand account of the Holocaust during a recent seminar at the school. 

Holocaust survivor Rudi Oppenheimer returned to the West Berkshire school to give a thought-provoking and moving talk to the youngsters.

He spoke about his experiences as a Jewish child living in Germany, Britain and Holland during the 1930s and 40s.

Mr Oppenheimer is now 85 years old and still visits many schools throughout the year.

He, his brother Paul and sister Eve were deported to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp when he was just 12 years old and, although all three survived the ordeal, their parents and grandparents did not.

Speaking of his experience, Mr Oppenheimer said: “I am the little boy who stood at the barbed wire fence and saw. I’ve made it one of my life’s missions to ensure that people don’t forget – we must learn the lesson so that others don’t have to suffer.” 

He added: “I find it so rewarding and important to share my experiences with young people who might not otherwise know what went on.”

Pupil Sean Dyer said: “Rudi is a gifted presenter that made us both laugh and cry at his recollections of the Holocaust.

“The journey that he took us on was powerful and was further amplified by its depth and specific details.”

Another pupil said: “Rudi came to Theale Green to share his harrowing experiences of the Holocaust, and, even though such memories must be extremely hard to share, he relived them for us in vivid detail. 

“He was incredibly inspiring and has encouraged me to stand up for my own rights.”

Theale students hear about horrors of Holocaust
Holocaust survivor holds seminar at West Berkshire school

