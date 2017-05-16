Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

A NEWBURY home was set on fire last night while two young children slept inside.

Thames Valley Police is describing the terrifying incident as "arson with intent to endanger life" and say it "could have easily ended in tragedy."

At about 10pm yesterday (15/5) accelerant was poured and set alight at the front door of a property in Hutton Close.

The fire was put out by one of the occupants and no-one was hurt.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Phil Stephens of Force CID based at Newbury, said: “This is an extremely serious offence aggravated by the fact that the family who live at the property have two young children who were at home at the time.

“Thankfully the father managed to extinguish the fire and no-one was hurt but this offence could have easily ended in tragedy.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything or anyone acting unusually in the vicinity of Hutton Close yesterday to come forward.

“Alternatively, perhaps you have noticed someone you know has sustained burns, potentially to their hands, if you have then please report this to police.

“If you have any information please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43170140790.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area as we conduct house to house enquiries, carrying out forensic work and obtain CCTV.

“If you have any concerns please speak to a police officer.”

Lynn Titchener posted on Facebook: "At 10 o clock this evening down HUTTON CLOSE NEWBURY my best friends bungalow was petrol bombed with her 2 children inside

"They are all ok and are now safe at her mum's....but the damage has been done....what if they were all asleep...what would the outcome be then??"