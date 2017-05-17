go

Pleas for funds to keep memory cafe running

A pleas for funds has been made for dementia cafe

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Pleas for funds to keep memory cafe running

The Nature Memories Café has been running at the Nature Discovery Centre since January, offering relaxing social and creative activities 

After a successful 10-week trial, the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) has secured funding to keep the café open for the next 18 months.

But the trust says it needs more funding to keep it going long-term. 

Centre ranger at the Nature Discovery Centre Becky O’Melia said: “The Nature Memories Café is a lifeline for people living with dementia, and their friends and family members who come along as well.

“Because we received funding from Thatcham Town Council, West Berkshire Council and Alpkit we were able to run the café sessions earlier free of charge.

“Keeping these sessions free for anyone to attend means that everyone gains the benefits of spending time in nature, as well as the social interaction that the café offers.”

BBOWT’s ambition is to keep the project going for two years and needs to raise £5,440 to achieve the goal. 

People wishing to donate can visit www.wildcrowd. org/campaigns/detail/46/ help-people-living-with-dementia-connect-to-nature 

The project is run by BBOWT in collaboration with the communities project officer at West Berkshire Council.

“People who have come to the café sessions say that they are a lifeline,” Mrs O’Melia said. “The opportunity to spend time in a relaxing environment with others who truly understand what they’re going through is vital, not just for the wellbeing of their loved ones living with dementia, but also for their own wellbeing.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

Motorists warned as M4 set for weekend closure

M4

Home

Court
Home

Drug-driver fleeing police nearly collided with bus

Motorist crashed through red light after red light, court told

 
Thatcham woman took her own life on holiday
Home

Thatcham woman took her own life on holiday

21-year-old had expressed 'dark thoughts' before her death

 
Home

Pleas for funds to keep memory cafe running

 
Home

Newbury Greens warn of funding crisis in schools

 
Home

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33