Pleas for funds to keep memory cafe running

The Nature Memories Café has been running at the Nature Discovery Centre since January, offering relaxing social and creative activities

After a successful 10-week trial, the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) has secured funding to keep the café open for the next 18 months.

But the trust says it needs more funding to keep it going long-term.

Centre ranger at the Nature Discovery Centre Becky O’Melia said: “The Nature Memories Café is a lifeline for people living with dementia, and their friends and family members who come along as well.

“Because we received funding from Thatcham Town Council, West Berkshire Council and Alpkit we were able to run the café sessions earlier free of charge.

“Keeping these sessions free for anyone to attend means that everyone gains the benefits of spending time in nature, as well as the social interaction that the café offers.”

BBOWT’s ambition is to keep the project going for two years and needs to raise £5,440 to achieve the goal.

People wishing to donate can visit www.wildcrowd. org/campaigns/detail/46/ help-people-living-with-dementia-connect-to-nature

The project is run by BBOWT in collaboration with the communities project officer at West Berkshire Council.

“People who have come to the café sessions say that they are a lifeline,” Mrs O’Melia said. “The opportunity to spend time in a relaxing environment with others who truly understand what they’re going through is vital, not just for the wellbeing of their loved ones living with dementia, but also for their own wellbeing.”