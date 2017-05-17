Mum's thanks for fund-raising fun day

go

Jack shaves the head of friend Helen Coleman, with the help of Caroline Harris, from Harris Hair.

THE mother of a seven-year-old boy suffering from leukaemia has said a ‘massive thank you’ to the hundreds of people who have supported her family during their most difficult time.

Jack Prince was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in November and is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy three times a week.

His mum, Claire Fidler, said she was overwhelmed by the support of businesses and friends who raised more than £3,500 during a fun day at a Newbury pub last month.

The fundraising day was held at The Swan, on London Road, on April 30 and included a cake sale, face painting, kids’ disco, bouncy castle, raffle and prize for the best dressed superhero.

Collections were also held for the schoolboy at The Starting Gate pub during the recent Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko fight and at Rebound Electronics, where Bailey Campbell, the best friend of Jack’s older brother Jamie, works.

“The pub was absolutely packed, it was amazing,” Ms Fidler said. “It was really overwhelming to see how many people came along.

“I took Jack over there about 1.30pm and it was already packed and it stayed like that all day.

“Jack was disappointed he couldn’t go on the bouncy castle but he got to see friends from school there and had a really lovely day.”

Family friend Helen Coleman also allowed Jack to shave her head during the day – with the help of Caroline Harris, from Harris Hair.

The money will now go towards preparing the family’s garden for a play den, which was the wish Jack was granted by charity The Starlight Foundation.

Jack Prince

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came and for making it an amazing day,” added Ms Fidler. “Jack keeps telling everyone about ‘his fun day’.

“This money is just going to help us so much. The work on the garden has now started and hopefully by the summer he’ll be in there. It’s going to be amazing."

