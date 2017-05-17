go

Q&A with candidates ahead of June election

STILL trying to decide who to vote for in the snap election? Got a burning question you wish you could ask the candidates? Well here’s your chance.

The Newbury Weekly News will be holding a Q&A with the candidates and putting your questions to them ahead of the General Election on June 8.

The videoed responses will then feature on newburytoday.

All of the candidates will be given up to one minute to respond to each of the five questions selected from all of the ones sent in to us.

Just email your question to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk and don’t forget to include your name and the name of the candidate your question is for. You can also leave your questions on our Facebook page.

The responses will be published online throughout the week beginning Monday, May 29.

