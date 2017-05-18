Drugs police catch another 'county lines' dealer

A DETERMINED police team has caught yet another London-based dealer trying to flood Newbury with drugs.

They watched as the 19-year-old completed a drug deal on the canal towpath near Newbury Football Club.

When they swooped, they found she was concealing five ‘deal bags’ of heroin and two of crack cocaine within her clothing.

A search of the area she had been sitting in found a further 35 deals of heroin and crack cocaine and a bundle of cash totalling £640 from the proceeds of selling drugs.

On Thursday, April 27, Alisha Mann admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Ms Mann lives in Bryant Avenue, Slough, but was part of a London drugs gang, said police.

She was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid community work and to forfeit the £640 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Afterwards, the investigating officer, Pc Jamie Hanks, from Newbury Police Station, said: “This is a clear case of county-line drug dealing, where a gang from London was operating in Newbury.

“I believe that Mann got involved in this through naivety, attracted by the opportunity to make quick money before going to university.

“Throughout her short drug-dealing career, she was aware of the seriousness of dealing class A drugs and the consequences.”

He added: “We will continue to target and arrest county-line dealers in Newbury, but we can only do this with the help of the public.

“I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing to inform police on 101, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”