New Mayor 'privileged'

NEWBURY’S 421st mayor was sworn into office at a ceremony held at the Corn Exchange on Sunday.

After a procession from Newbury Town Hall, outgoing mayor Julian Swift-Hook handed over the robes and chain of office to former deputy mayor David Fenn.

Margo Payne, who was elected to Newbury Town Council in 2015, has now taken on the role of deputy mayor.

Mr Fenn said: “I am very pleased to be appointed, it is a privilege. It is a non-political role and I will try to carry out the duties to the best of my abilities. There are lots of places to visit and people to meet, of all ages, both healthy and not healthy.”

Mr Swift-Hook said: “It has, without question, been an honour and a privilege to be mayor of Newbury, one which I have fully appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed over the past 12 months.

“And having fulfilled the role for the last year, I am aware now, more than ever, how important Newbury’s mayor is to the citizens of our wonderful town.”

The previous mayoress, Tessa Olsen, handed over her robes and chain to the new mayoress, Marion Fenn.

Mr Fenn’s chosen charities for the year will be the Mayor’s Benevolence Fund, Rosemary Appeal and the 1st Wash Common Scout Fund Project.

Newbury Town Council’s civic manager Joyce Lewis was recognised at the ceremony for 25 years of dedicated service to the town.

She said: “I was delighted to have been honoured. It was very thoughtful of the council to do this for me.

“I plan to continue for as long as it continues to be fun, and it has been fun over the last 25 years.”

Mrs Lewis has organised a number of civic events, such as the mayor-making presentation and the town's Remembrance Day service.