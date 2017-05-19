Vote for your favourite cause to win a share of £20,000

THE Newbury Weekly News needs the help of you – our readers – to determine which local good causes are most deserving of £20,000.

As part of our 150th birthday celebrations, the NWN is giving away £10,000, with every penny being match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust.

After a rigorous selection process, the shortlist has been whittled down to just 15.

The Community Youth Project, has applied for funding for the Carnival Arts Project 2017, which will work with professional artists to create an ambitious entry into this year’s Newbury Carnival.

Sport in Mind has requested funding for its mental health support programme.

Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club has applied for money to buy two new bespoke wheelchairs for two team members, which are specifically adapted for their needs.

Elsewhere, City Arts Newbury is hoping to secure money towards the refurbishment of the old chapel into a community art hub (including café, gallery and art workshop).

Citizens Advice West Berkshire wants the money to provide advice and support for 200 people in the district.

Home-Start West Berkshire wants to provide a family visit to Bucklebury Farm Park.

Meanwhile, Age UK Berkshire is requesting funding for the West Berkshire Befriending project – which aims to provide a vital lifeline to isolated and lonely older people.

Eight Bells for Mental Health needs the funds to help run its drop-in centre in Newbury for people with mental health issues.

Prior’s Court Foundation wants the money to pay for the cost of constructing a living and learning building, designed to enable severely autistic young people to gain essential life skills.

Newbury YMCA has applied for the money to pay towards the running of a youth café.

CHAIN (Hungerford Volunteer Force) is looking to secure the funds to help offset its running costs in providing transport for the needy and vulnerable.

Elsewhere, Hungerford Youth and Community needs money to remain open as a community hub.

Berkshire MS Therapy Centre is requesting funding to provide specialist physiotherapy classes to help West Berkshire residents manage their multiple sclerosis.

West Berkshire’s Domestic Abuse Service (A2Dominion) wants the money to provide a support worker for children in refuge as well as in the community.

Finally, Time to Talk West Berkshire is applying for the funds to enable the charity to offer counselling sessions to 100 young people in need in West Berkshire.

The voting form will appear in the Newbury Weekly News for the next 10 weeks.

The good cause with the most votes will get £10,000, the organisation in second place will receive £6,000 and the one in the third place will be given £4,000.

The closing date is Thursday, July 20, after which votes will be counted and the winners announced.