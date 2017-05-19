go

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Man was assaulted by three men before they snatched the Bichon Frise dog

police

A NEWBURY man who had his dog stolen after being assaulted by three men has been re-united with his beloved pooch, police have confirmed.

The 49-year-old was attacked as he walked his Bichon Frise dog along Hambridge Road on Saturday, May 6.

The victim told the police one of the men demanded that he hand over his dog and when he refused, he was assaulted to the ground before the offenders left the scene with his dog.

Police could not confirm exactly how or where the dog was found although it is believed a member of the public returned the dog to its grateful owner. 

Thames Valley Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred at around .

All three offenders were white men.

The first offender was around 5ft 8in tall with ginger hair and aged in his mid-30s.

The second offender was described as being 5ft 5in tall with short hair, aged between 20 and 30.

The only description of the third offender was that he was a bald male.

Designated Investigator Tracy Cole, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident in which the victim’s dog was stolen from him.

“We are appealing for information to locate those responsible for this incident.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information relating to it, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

  • DonCossack

    19/05/2017 - 08:08

    Yes!

    Reply

