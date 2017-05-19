go

Prison sentence, suspended, for Newbury pub attacks

Defendant changed 'not guilty' plea over Coopers Arms incident

A NEWBURY man has received a suspended prison sentence for attacking two people in the town’s Coopers Arms pub.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 26, was 51-year-old Alex William Reid.

Mr Reid, of The Pines in Stuart Road, denied assaulting David Reid by beating him in the Bartholomew Street pub on July 23 last year.

But he was convicted following a trial.

Mr Reid initially denied assaulting Joshua Khan by beating him on the same occasion but subsequently changed his plea to guilty.

He further admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for a previous offence.

Magistrates imposed a 12 week prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

In addition Mr Reid was ordered to pay £500 in compensation and £250 costs.

  • Louise

    19/05/2017 - 07:07

    Assaulting two people & breaching previous discharge not enough to qualify for lock up; why??

