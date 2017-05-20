Walk in the park raised £20,000 for charity

MORE than 400 people joined the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice team at their Forget-Me-Not-Walk at the Englefield Estate on Sunday.

Through their combined efforts, the team managed to raise a whopping £20,446.90 for charity in the process.

There were two routes to choose from – 5km and 10km – with each taking in woodland, picturesque views of the house and gardens and an open deer park.

Many walked in memory of loved ones, gathering with friends, family and hospice staff to celebrate the lives of those who are gone but not forgotten.

On completing their preferred route, walkers were able to enjoy a well-deserved cream tea and drinks at the Englefield Social Club.

Sally Hinsley, from Tilehurst, said: “I’m here today because I sadly lost my mum in July and she had her last few days at the Duchess of Kent Hospice.

“I don’t think we could’ve coped without them, they were absolutely fantastic.

“I wanted to do this walk to help and give something back as a thank you.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been a lovely day.”

Community fundraising manager at Duchess of Kent Hospice, Fern Haynes, said: “Englefield Estate is one of the most picturesque landscapes Berkshire has to offer and we’re so glad the sun shone.

“It was a glorious day and I would like to say a huge thank you to all who took part – without their support we simply wouldn’t be able to carry on providing and developing the services that so many depend on.

“The event and participants’ fundraising made over £20,000, a truly amazing amount that will help us continue to provide incredible care this year.”

Duchess of Kent is a Sue Ryder hospice based in Reading.

Whether supporting people in the hospice or their own homes, its focus is on quality of life – giving every patient the care and support they need to spend the time they have left in the way they choose.

For more information, visit www.sueryder.org/duchessofkent

