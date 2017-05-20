go

Toddlers create canvass for Pippa's big day

Children from Englefield nursery find special way to say congratulations

Toddlers create canvass for Pippa's big day

THE world’s media will descend on Englefield today when the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, marries James Matthews at St Mark’s Church.

To celebrate the occasion, youngsters from The Old Fire Station Nursery in Englefield have created a special canvas to congratulate the happy couple ahead of their big day.

Nursery manager Sophie Bieny, who lives in Bradfield – where Pippa and Kate grew up – came up with the idea.

She said: “We are hoping to put the canvas out somewhere prominent in Englefield in the hope that Pippa and James will see it when they drive past. It is really exciting that this is happening around us and it is lovely for the kids.

“They can’t stop talking about it.

“We’ve already had a call from Good Morning Britain and someone from The Times has also been round to see us.

“There has been a brilliant response and it has become much bigger than we expected.”

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince George will be page boy, while Princess Charlotte will be one of the bridesmaids.

Rev Nick Wynne-Jones, from St Mark’s, has reportedly been asked to officiate the ceremony, with the reception taking place at the Middleton’s family home in Bucklebury.

Mrs Bieny said: “As a nursery, we do a lot of different activities at the church.

“All of our children live locally, in Englefield and Theale, and this project was about them being a part of the community and knowing what is going on locally.”

The children painted their hands to create the image of them ‘waving’ at the Royal Family and it took them three morning sessions to complete the canvas.

Pippa reportedly chose the church, which dates back to the 13th century, because it is both pretty and discreet.

