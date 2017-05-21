What's on today (Sunday, May 21)

Newbury Artisan Market Town Centre

Pete Allen Reeds ‘n’ Rhythm 3.00pm Chequers Hotel Newbury tickets at the door £12.50 (Cash only)

1st Wash Common Scout Group's EPIC Obstacle Fun Run 10am Wash Common Park

Sunday concert: Antonia Kesel with Joseph Havlat and Edward Bale 4pm (tea and cake from 3.30pm) The Old Bluecoat School, Bath Road, Thatcham Tickets £10 (£5 school children), available on the door. For more info call 01635 292 770

Sunday Afternoon Concert:Chris Stanbury. 3pm William Penney Theatre, AWE Rec. Society, Tadley RG7 4PR. Interval/refreshments/raffle. Bar available. £8 on the Door. Sylvia 0118 932 3971.

Cove Brass 3pm-5pm Bandstand, Victoria Park, Newbury