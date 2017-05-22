Firefighters' BBQ Warning

NEWBURY firefighters have been called out to six separate ‘avoidable’ fires in the last week.

These have included both hedge and shed fires.

A spokesman for Newbury fire station said: “We want to remind people that in hot weather, be extra careful when having a barbecue or bonfire as everything is so dry it can catch fire quickly.

“We would prefer them not to do it really, but if they do then to be extra careful.”