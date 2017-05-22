go

Newbury schoolgirl to star in Bollywood film

St Gabriel's pupil will make big screen debut in Dobaara: See Your Evil

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury schoolgirl to star in Bollywood film

A NEWBURY schoolgirl will hit the big screen next month as one of the child actors in a Bollywood adaptation of American horror movie Oculus.

Thirteen-year-old actress and St Gabriel’s pupil Rysa Saujani beat off a host of other applicants and followed an intense audition process to win the role of young Natasha in Dobaara: See Your Evil.

The film will be released on June 2.

Rysa said: “I am quite excited, it was just an incredible opportunity.

“I have seen little bits of the film, but finally seeing the finished thing will be amazing.

“The role was really fun, but also very intense and very challenging since I had to portray lots of different emotions.”

Speaking about her time on set alongside some of Bollywood’s leading actors, she said: “They were really genuine and down to earth, so nice and so sweet. There were no egos and everyone was really supportive.”

Her mother, Fahiman Saujani, said: “I’m used to seeing her on the small screen, mainly TV, but it will be absolutely fantastic to see her on the big screen.

“I’m thrilled for her, she’s worked really hard.”

Rysa’s all-time favourite movie is The Fault in our Stars and she says she finds inspiration in actresses such as Shailene Woodley and Angelina Jolie.

The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury carpenter hailed a hero for saving man's life

Carpenter's quick actions saved a life

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Home

Appeal for witnesses to a fight in Hungerford being sought
News

Appeal for witnesses to a fight in Hungerford being sought

Public step in to break up altercation between two men

 
Will Reading FC win their play-off final at Wembley?
Poll

Will Reading FC win their play-off final at Wembley?

Do you think the Royals will beat Huddersfield and reach the Premier League?

 
Home

Firefighters' BBQ Warning

 
Home

Newbury schoolgirl to star in Bollywood film

 
Home

45% of motorists win ticket appeal

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33