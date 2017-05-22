Newbury schoolgirl to star in Bollywood film

A NEWBURY schoolgirl will hit the big screen next month as one of the child actors in a Bollywood adaptation of American horror movie Oculus.

Thirteen-year-old actress and St Gabriel’s pupil Rysa Saujani beat off a host of other applicants and followed an intense audition process to win the role of young Natasha in Dobaara: See Your Evil.

The film will be released on June 2.

Rysa said: “I am quite excited, it was just an incredible opportunity.

“I have seen little bits of the film, but finally seeing the finished thing will be amazing.

“The role was really fun, but also very intense and very challenging since I had to portray lots of different emotions.”

Speaking about her time on set alongside some of Bollywood’s leading actors, she said: “They were really genuine and down to earth, so nice and so sweet. There were no egos and everyone was really supportive.”

Her mother, Fahiman Saujani, said: “I’m used to seeing her on the small screen, mainly TV, but it will be absolutely fantastic to see her on the big screen.

“I’m thrilled for her, she’s worked really hard.”

Rysa’s all-time favourite movie is The Fault in our Stars and she says she finds inspiration in actresses such as Shailene Woodley and Angelina Jolie.

The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman.